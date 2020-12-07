Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: Reading The Signals From Moscow To Minsk
Russian officials keep calling for the Belarusian people to resolve the standoff between protesters and the state without any outside interference. Every time they do that, they seem to send signals about how Moscow wants things to play out. RFE/RL senior correspondent Tony Wesolowsky joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the latest developments.
