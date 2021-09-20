Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

What Price Victory?

Despite its lack of popularity, the Kremlin-controlled United Russia party is on track to retain its constitutional majority in the State Duma after a three-day election marred by evidence of fraud. Is it really a win for President Vladimir Putin? Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

