What Price Victory?
Despite its lack of popularity, the Kremlin-controlled United Russia party is on track to retain its constitutional majority in the State Duma after a three-day election marred by evidence of fraud. Is it really a win for President Vladimir Putin? Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
