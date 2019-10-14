Accessibility links

Podcast: Russia's Role In The Middle East

Podcast: Russia's Role In The Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Saudi Arabia on October 14 is conveniently symbolic of Moscow's increased influence in the Middle East, as analysts say a U.S. pullback in northern Syria is playing into the hands of Russian-backed President Bashar al-Assad and others. A report in The New York Times about hospital bombings paints a stark picture of one of the ways that clout has been gained, and how it is used.



