The Week Ahead In Russia: The Grain Deal's Demise

The Week Ahead In Russia
After scuttling the agreement that allowed for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea and out to the world, Russia has attacked export facilities on the Black Sea and the Danube in Ukraine. Why did Moscow withdraw from the grain deal, and what's next? Alissa de Carbonnel of the Crisis Group joins Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

