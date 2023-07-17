Accessibility links

The Week Ahead In Russia
Bad Planning And Political Risk

Since President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, policymaking in Russia has been subordinated to the war and long-term planning is at a standstill. Political analyst Andras Toth-Czifra joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the chaotic situation and its potential consequences.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

