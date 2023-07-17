Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
Bad Planning And Political Risk
Since President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, policymaking in Russia has been subordinated to the war and long-term planning is at a standstill. Political analyst Andras Toth-Czifra joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the chaotic situation and its potential consequences.
Episodes
-
July 10, 2023
Mutiny And Summitry
-
June 26, 2023
A Short-Lived Mutiny And Its Long-Term Consequences
-
May 29, 2023
The Crimea Controversy
-
May 22, 2023
Podcast: Bakhmut And Beyond
-
May 16, 2023
The Despot Next Door
-
May 09, 2023
War, Memory, And Propaganda