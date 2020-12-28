Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Special Report

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast RSS Feed

Podcast: The Constitution Is Changed, A Kremlin Foe Is Poisoned

Podcast: The Constitution Is Changed, A Kremlin Foe Is Poisoned
Embed
Podcast: The Constitution Is Changed, A Kremlin Foe Is Poisoned

No media source currently available

0:00 0:16:24 0:00
Direct link

One of the biggest developments of 2020 in Russia was on paper, the other involved flesh and blood. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL’s Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the constitutional amendments, Aleksei Navalny’s poisoning, and how they may affect Russia in 2021 and beyond.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG