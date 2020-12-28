Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: The Constitution Is Changed, A Kremlin Foe Is Poisoned
One of the biggest developments of 2020 in Russia was on paper, the other involved flesh and blood. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL’s Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the constitutional amendments, Aleksei Navalny’s poisoning, and how they may affect Russia in 2021 and beyond.
Episodes
-
December 21, 2020
Podcast: What Putin Said And Why
-
-
December 07, 2020
Podcast: Reading The Signals From Moscow To Minsk
-
November 30, 2020
Podcast: COVID-19 In Russia, The Sochi Agreements On Belarus
-
November 23, 2020
Podcast: Challenges In The Near Abroad And At Home
-
November 16, 2020
Podcast: COVID-19, Moldova, And Belarus