Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Coronavirus And The Vote

Podcast: The Coronavirus And The Vote

Podcast: The Coronavirus And The Vote
Podcast: The Coronavirus And The Vote

As lockdowns ease, Russia continues to report thousands of new coronavirus cases daily -- a situation one journalist called an "endless plateau." Meanwhile, the state gears up to get out the (Yes) vote on the constitutional amendments that would allow President Vladimir Putin to seek two more consecutive terms after 2024. Current Time Executive Editor Kiryl Sukhotski joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

