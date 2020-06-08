Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: The Coronavirus And The Vote
As lockdowns ease, Russia continues to report thousands of new coronavirus cases daily -- a situation one journalist called an "endless plateau." Meanwhile, the state gears up to get out the (Yes) vote on the constitutional amendments that would allow President Vladimir Putin to seek two more consecutive terms after 2024. Current Time Executive Editor Kiryl Sukhotski joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
June 01, 2020
Podcast: Dissent And Diplomacy
-
-
May 18, 2020
Podcast: The COVID Case Count, And The Courts
-
-
May 04, 2020
Podcast: Media Freedom And Unfreedom In A New Era
-
April 27, 2020
Podcast: U.S. Ties And A Crucial COVID-19 Moment