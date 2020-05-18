Podcast: The COVID Case Count, And The Courts

Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
As the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases declines, questions about the accuracy of the official tally persist. Meanwhile, is the COVID-19 crisis having any effect on the way the courts operate -- and are used by the executive branch? Irina Lagunina, the special projects director of RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

