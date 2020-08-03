Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Subscribe

Podcast: The Election And More Next Door

Podcast: The Election And More Next Door
Embed
Podcast: The Election And More Next Door

No media source currently available

0:00 0:16:24 0:00
Direct link

Far to the west of the protests in Khabarovsk, large rallies in another location are also attracting the Kremlin's attention: Belarus, where a swell of desire for change has turned an August 9 election into the biggest challenge authoritarian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has faced over a quarter-century in power. Senior Correspondent Tony Wesolowsky joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG