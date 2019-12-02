Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Podcast: The Normandy Summit. Will There Be A Breakthrough To End The War In Ukraine?

The heads of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany are meeting in Paris for the first time in three years amid new hopes that a final resolution to the fighting that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014 might be in sight. How likely is a breakthrough? RFE/RL Russian Service correspondent Mark Krutov joins host Mike Eckel with context -- and predictions -- for the Normandy summit.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

