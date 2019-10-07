Steve Gutterman shares some thoughts about the prospects for peace in the Donbas now that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed on to the so-called Steinmeier Formula. A pullback of forces in two areas is expected, and there's talk of a new prisoner swap. But there are plenty of obstacles to substantial progress, let alone a resolution of the only war in Europe.
Podcast: The Prospects And Perils Of The 'Steinmeier Formula' For The War In Eastern Ukraine
