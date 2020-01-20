Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia: A Dispute Over The Past, Questions About The Future
Amid a bitter argument with Poland about World War II, from its origins to its aftermath, Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to Israel this week for a kind of alternative commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz. RFE/RL Senior Correspondent Mike Eckel joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss this -- and what Putin's proposed changes in the Russian Constitution may mean going forward.
