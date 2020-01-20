Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia: A Dispute Over The Past, Questions About The Future

Amid a bitter argument with Poland about World War II, from its origins to its aftermath, Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to Israel this week for a kind of alternative commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz. RFE/RL Senior Correspondent Mike Eckel joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss this -- and what Putin's proposed changes in the Russian Constitution may mean going forward.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

