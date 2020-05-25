Podcast: The COVID-19 Count And The Kremlin's Man In Chechnya
A striking survey of doctors is the latest piece of evidence that Russia's official coronavirus numbers may not reflect reality. And five days after Kremlin-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov was reportedly hospitalized in Moscow with a suspected COVID-19 infection, there's not much more clarity than there was last week. RFE/RL Moscow correspondent Matthew Luxmoore joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
