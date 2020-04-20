Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: No Pomp In These Circumstances
Vladimir Putin's plan was for Russians to give final approval this week to constitutional amendments letting him potentially remain president until 2036, with a May 9 military parade capping the image-making. Instead he faces a potential blow to his image from the growing COVID-19 crisis, with record new case numbers reported almost daily. Moscow correspondent Matthew Luxmoore joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
April 06, 2020
Podcast: COVID-19 And The 'Dictatorship Of Law'
-
March 30, 2020
Podcast: The COVID-19 Response: What's Going On?
-
March 23, 2020
Podcast: COVID-19 & The View From Moscow
-
March 16, 2020
Podcast: The Constitution And The Coronavirus
-
March 09, 2020
Podcast: MH17, The Constitution, And A Showdown Over Oil
-
March 02, 2020
Podcast: Tension With Turkey And A Trial In The Hague