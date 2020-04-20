Accessibility links

Podcast: No Pomp In These Circumstances

Vladimir Putin's plan was for Russians to give final approval this week to constitutional amendments letting him potentially remain president until 2036, with a May 9 military parade capping the image-making. Instead he faces a potential blow to his image from the growing COVID-19 crisis, with record new case numbers reported almost daily. Moscow correspondent Matthew Luxmoore joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

