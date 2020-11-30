Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Subscribe

Podcast: COVID-19 In Russia, The Sochi Agreements On Belarus

Podcast: COVID-19 In Russia, The Sochi Agreements On Belarus
Embed
Podcast: COVID-19 In Russia, The Sochi Agreements On Belarus

No media source currently available

0:00 0:17:43 0:00
Direct link

COVID-19 takes a growing toll in Russia, with daily new cases exceeding 25,000 and hospitals struggling to cope. In Belarus, Lukashenka meets with the Russian foreign minister -- and then says he won't be president under a new constitution, whenever that might be. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG