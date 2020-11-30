Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: COVID-19 In Russia, The Sochi Agreements On Belarus
COVID-19 takes a growing toll in Russia, with daily new cases exceeding 25,000 and hospitals struggling to cope. In Belarus, Lukashenka meets with the Russian foreign minister -- and then says he won't be president under a new constitution, whenever that might be. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
