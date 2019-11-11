Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: The Death Of A Whistle-Blower
Whistle-blower Sergei Magnitsky died in a Moscow jail 10 years ago this week, after being locked up by some of the same people he accused of stealing $230 million from the Russian state. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss what's changed since then, and what has not.
Episodes
-
-
October 28, 2019
Podcast: 'Returning The Names' Of The Victims Of Stalin's Terror
-
October 14, 2019
Podcast: Russia's Role In The Middle East
-
-
-
September 16, 2019
Podcast: What's Next For Russia's Opposition?