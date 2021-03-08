Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Restrictive Measures

Aleksei Navalny was moved out of a Moscow jail almost two weeks ago -- and still may not have arrived at the prison where is to serve his sentence in a case he calls absurd. RFE/RL Moscow correspondent Matthew Luxmoore discusses the situation surrounding the opposition politician, as well as the Kremlin’s efforts to rein in the Internet, with host Steve Gutterman.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

