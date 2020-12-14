Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: News-Making Or Image-Making? Putin To Hold Annual Press Conference
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold forth at his annual press conference, adding elements of a question-and-answer session that he also conducts every year to burnish his image. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
