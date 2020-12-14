Accessibility links

Special Report

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Podcast: News-Making Or Image-Making? Putin To Hold Annual Press Conference

Podcast: News-Making Or Image-Making? Putin To Hold Annual Press Conference
Podcast: News-Making Or Image-Making? Putin To Hold Annual Press Conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold forth at his annual press conference, adding elements of a question-and-answer session that he also conducts every year to burnish his image. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

