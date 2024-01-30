A Plane Crash, A Verdict, And A Hint Of Electoral Politics In Russia

Accessibility links

The Week Ahead In Russia
The Week Ahead In Russia

Author and analyst Mark Galeotti joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the mysterious Russian military plane crash that Moscow claims killed 65 Ukrainian POWs, the verdict against nationalist Putin critic Igor Girkin, and the would-be presidential candidacy of Boris Nadezhdin.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

