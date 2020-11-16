Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: COVID-19, Moldova, And Belarus
Russia records another record-high daily new coronavirus case number and the health-care system struggles to cope. Developments in Moldova and Belarus deal potential blows to Moscow’s geopolitical ambitions. Merhat Sharipzhan, senior correspondent at RFE/RL, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
