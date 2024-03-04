Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
Weapons And War
Russian forces are seeking further advances after capturing Avdiyivka, and the $60 million U.S. aid package is still stuck in Congress. Dara Massicot, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, joins the host to discuss a crucial juncture in Moscow’s war against Ukraine.
