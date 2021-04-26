Accessibility links

site logo site logo
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast RSS Feed

Pressure In The Extreme

Pressure In The Extreme
Embed
Pressure In The Extreme

No media source currently available

0:00 0:15:23 0:00
Direct link

Imprisoned Kremlin opponent Aleksei Navalny has ended a hunger strike after more than three weeks of fasting that doctors said would lead to his death if he persisted longer. Meanwhile, his backers are defiant in the face of a potential “extremism” designation that would outlaw his organizations across Russia. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG