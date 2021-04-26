Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Pressure In The Extreme
Imprisoned Kremlin opponent Aleksei Navalny has ended a hunger strike after more than three weeks of fasting that doctors said would lead to his death if he persisted longer. Meanwhile, his backers are defiant in the face of a potential “extremism” designation that would outlaw his organizations across Russia. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
