Poland Signs Nearly $5 Billion Deal To Buy Patriot Missile System

Poland has signed a $4.75 billion deal with the United States to buy Patriot air-defense missile systems as it seeks to beef up its forces amid increasingly aggressive moves by Russia in the region.

President Andrzej Duda said the deal for the state-of-the-art antiaircraft and antimissile systems was a "historic" move for Poland and its armed forces.

"It's a lot of money, but we also know from our historical experience that security has no price," Duda said.

The system is compatible with technology used by NATO and U.S. troops based in Poland, Duda said. It includes 16 launchers, four radars, and the latest fire-control system.

Parts of the system will be made in Poland, a boost for the country's arms industry.

Romania also signed a $3.9 billion contract last year to buy Patriot air-defense systems. The first such system is scheduled for delivery next year.

On NATO's eastern flank, Poland and Romania are upgrading their defense systems and modernizing their militaries after Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Based on reporting by AP and hotnews.ro