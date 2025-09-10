Poland Scrambles Jets, Places Military On Highest Alert After Russian Drones Penetrate Its Airspace

The Polish military scrambled fighter jets and placed air defense systems on high alert after drones crossed into Polish airspace during Russian strikes near Poland's border with Ukraine, Polish authorities said on September 10.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that aircraft had "used weapons against hostile objects." Prime Minister Donald Tusk also was quoted as saying that the military fired on the objects.

The operational command of Poland's armed forces said in a statement on social media that Poland's airspace had been repeatedly violated by drones during an attack by Russian forces aimed at targets in Ukraine.

The command said the Polish armed forces had “activated all necessary procedures” and ground-based air defense systems were on the highest level of alert.

The NATO member's armed forces said that Polish and allied military aircraft had been activated to ensure airspace safety. It added that it was in constant contact with NATO command.

Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said the operation was launched to neutralize objects that had crossed the Polish border.

“All services are in action. We ask you to follow the announcements of the Polish Army and the Police," Tomczyk said on X.

Poland also closed four airports, including its main Chopin Airport in Warsaw, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA said the Rzeszow–Jasionka Airport in Poland's southeast, a hub for passenger and arms transfers to Ukraine, was among the airports that had been temporarily closed.

Chopin Airport confirmed that it was closed temporarily due to actions of state services.

Senator Dick Durbin (Democrat-Illinois) said earlier that repeated violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones were a sign that Russian President "Vladimir Putin is testing our resolve to protect Poland and the Baltic nations."

Given recent deadly Russian attacks on Ukrainian, the incursions cannot be ignored, Durbin said on X.

Most of Ukraine, including the country’s western regions of Volyn and Lviv, was under an air raid alert in the early hours of September 10, according to Ukraine's air force.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP