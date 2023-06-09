Police In Two Major Kazakh Cities Detain At Least 14 Activists

Police in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, and the country's largest city, Almaty, detained at least 14 activists from the unregistered Algha, Kazakhstan (Forward, Kazakhstan) political party on June 8. Almaty-based human rights defender Bakhytzhan Toreghozhina told reporters on June 9 that the detentions were made to prevent rallies the party planned during the ongoing two-day Astana International Forum, where participants discuss a broad range of issues including climate change, and food and energy security. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service. click here.