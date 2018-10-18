Accessibility links

Afghanistan

Kandahar Police Chief Killed In Attack Claimed By Taliban

The police chief, Abdul Raziq, was reportedly killed at the governor's office.

Afghan and international officials say the powerful police chief of the southern province of Kandahar has been killed in an attack.

The attack was claimed by the Taliban.

A senior Afghan intelligence official told RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan that the attack occurred after a meeting between senior U.S. and Afghan security officials at the governor's office in Kandahar city on October 18.

General Abdul Raziq was shot and died of his wounds after a burst of gunfire at the governor's office, the official said.

A NATO spokesman said the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, was present at the meeting but was unhurt.

Two American citizens were wounded in a shooting, the spokesman said. No further details were immediately available.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP

