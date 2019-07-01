Powerful Blast Rocks Center Of Kabul

KABUL -- Reports from Kabul say dozens of people were wounded as a powerful explosion rocked the Afghan capital, followed by gunfire.



The blast occurred in Kabul's Puli Mahmood Khan neighborhood during rush hour on July 1, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.



Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said that 38 injured people have been taken to hospitals, adding that ambulances could bring in more.



Ambulance worker Mohammed Zahir put the number of people wounded at 50.



A police official, Mohammad Karim, said that a car bomb exploded outside a Defense Ministry building, before militants then ran into a nearby building and began firing down on the ministry.



Police and special Afghan security forces cordoned off the area.



No group has yet claimed responsibility.



Both the Taliban and the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group operate in Kabul, which has been relatively quiet in recent months following a spate of violent explosions, many claimed by the IS affiliate that operates in Afghanistan.



The attack comes two days after U.S. and Taliban negotiators started a seventh round of talks in Qatar to try to put an end to the war in Afghanistan.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP