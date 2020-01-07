Prosecutors Seek Prison Term For Former White House Security Aide Flynn

Prosecutors have called for former White House national-security adviser Michael Flynn to be sentenced to up to six months in prison following his 2017 guilty plea to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s then-ambassador to Washington.



The prosecutors' call on January 7 for a prison term for the former close adviser to President Donald Trump reverses their previous stance that Flynn should receive probation because of his cooperation with investigators in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the U.S. election process.



The 61-year-old Flynn pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington, D.C., on December 1, 2017, to lying about his communications during the presidential transition period with Sergei Kislyak, who was then Moscow’s ambassador to the United States.



Flynn admitted he was in contact with senior Trump transition officials before and after his communications with Kislyak, including discussions regarding his request that Russia not escalate tensions in response to sanctions imposed by President Barack Obama for election interference.



Since pleading guilty, Flynn’s lawyers have taken a contentious stand toward the Mueller probe and accused prosecutors of withholding documents and other information favorable to Flynn.



Prosecutors rejected those claims and asserted that Flynn has not taken responsibility for his actions and deserves to spend time behind bars.



Flynn was a top adviser to the Trump campaign and was hired as the president's first national security adviser, a powerful White House post. However, he resigned after 24 days when reports of his contacts with Kislyak surfaced.



Flynn’s attorneys have until January 13 to reply to the prosecutors’ recommendation. Sentencing is scheduled for January 28.

Based on reporting by AP, The Washington Post, and Reuters