Protesters Clash With Police At Hong Kong Airport

Anti-government protesters clashed with police at Hong Kong's international airport on August 13 after flights were disrupted for a second day, plunging the former British colony deeper into turmoil. The scuffles broke out in the evening between police and protesters, after an injured person was taken out of the main terminal by medics. Several police vehicles were blocked by protesters, and riot police moved in, pushing some protesters back and using pepper spray at times. In an August 12 statement, authorities at the airport said operations had been "seriously disrupted" by thousands of protesters gathered at the site. The protests were sparked by a bill that would have allowed suspects to face trial in mainland China, where critics say their rights would be compromised.