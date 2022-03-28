Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Navalny, Putin, And The War At Home
Navalny, Putin, And The War At Home

Imprisoned Kremlin opponent Aleksei Navalny is handed a new nine-year sentence, part of a sweeping and persistent clampdown on dissent in Russia as the war in Ukraine -- which President Vladimir Putin may have expected to last a few days -- enters its second month. Ben Noble, an associate professor of Russian politics at University College London and co-author of a recent book about Navalny, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.​

