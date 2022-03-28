Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Navalny, Putin, And The War At Home
Imprisoned Kremlin opponent Aleksei Navalny is handed a new nine-year sentence, part of a sweeping and persistent clampdown on dissent in Russia as the war in Ukraine -- which President Vladimir Putin may have expected to last a few days -- enters its second month. Ben Noble, an associate professor of Russian politics at University College London and co-author of a recent book about Navalny, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
March 21, 2022
War, Talks, And What Comes Next
-
March 14, 2022
Podcast: The War In Ukraine Escalates: What Next?
-
March 07, 2022
Podcast: War And Chaos
-
February 28, 2022
A 'War Of Obsession'
-
February 21, 2022
Podcast: Tensions In The Donbas, A Trial (Again) For Navalny
-
February 14, 2022
What Happened While You Were Looking Away