Putin Replaces Prosecutor-General Chaika

Russian Prosecutor-General Yury Chaika is leaving his post, the Kremlin announced on January 20.



President Vladimir Putin advanced the name of Investigative Committee Deputy Chairman Igor Krasnov for consideration for the job in the upper chamber of parliament, the Federation Council, the Kremlin press service said.



According to officials, Yury Chaika, who is 68, will leave the post he has occupied since 2006 for another unspecified job.



Putin's proposal takes place days after lawmakers in the lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, overwhelmingly approved little-known tax chief Mikhail Mishustin as the new prime minister.



Mishustin’s predecessor, Dmitry Medvedev, and his government resigned after Putin used his annual state-of-the-nation speech on January 15 to call for a referendum on substantial constitutional amendments that he said would strengthen parliament's powers.



Some observers suspect that Putin's surprise constitutional shakeup could help keep the 67-year-old former KGB officer in power beyond the end of his fourth presidential term in 2024.

