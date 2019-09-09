Putin's Party Takes Hit In Moscow Municipal Vote After Protest-Filled Summer

Russia's ruling party appears headed toward holding fewer seats on Moscow’s city council election as voters shunned President Vladimir Putin's party at the polls following weeks of anti-government protests.



Putin's United Russia party was on course to control 26 of the Moscow City Duma's 45 seats, enough to retain its majority, RIA Novosti reported on September 9, with nearly all ballots counted.



In the previous election held in 2014, the party won 28 seats in its own name and a further 10 through independent candidates that it backed, according to Reuters.



United Russia members ran as "independents" in an apparent bid to distance themselves from the increasingly unpopular party.



RIA said the Communist Party won 13 seats in the September 8 polls, up from five in the previous election.



Two other parties, Yabloko and A Just Russia party, claimed three seats each, it said.



The three parties are nominally in opposition, but often back the Kremlin's initiatives.



Russia's local or regional elections were seen as a serious test for Putin.



The main focus was on Moscow following a summer of protests sparked by a decision by election officials in the capital to bar many independent candidates from running.



The independent election-monitoring organization Golos late on September 8 reported more than 1,700 voting violations across Russia, including more than 560 cases in Moscow.



Numerous reports of electoral fraud were posted on social media, although RFE/RL could not independently verify their veracity.



Meanwhile, Ella Pamfilova, the head of the Central Election Commission, said that so far there was "no information that would indicate that any of our elections are found to be invalid."

With reporting by Reuters, Politico, TASS, and Interfax