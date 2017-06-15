Putin Set For Annual Question-And-Answer Marathon

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to hold an annual televised question-and-answer session on June 15.

Putin will take questions from Russians across the country in the Direct Line show, a lavish and heavily stage-managed production broadcast live by all major Russian state television networks.

Together with an televised press conference and an address to parliament, the Direct Line program is one of three high-profile annual events that Putin uses to burnish his image in Russia, send signals abroad, and offer hints about future plans.

It starts at 12 p.m. (11 a.m. Prague time) and is expected to last at least three hours.

Putin has held the event annually since 2001, except for 2004 and 2012. Since 2013, it has been held in April, but in March the Kremlin announced it was being postponed this year because of Putin's "tight schedule."

The 2017 rendition comes at a time of social tension in Russia, just days after police detained more than 1,500 people at anticorruption protests in cities across the country on June 12. In addition, Moscow has seen numerous protests in recent weeks over a controversial government plan to raze and replace thousands of Soviet-era residential buildings.

The Russian economy has been recovering sluggishly amid low world energy prices following the 2009 global financial crisis.

In addition, Russia is scheduled to hold a presidential election in March 2018, in which Putin is expected to seek and gain a fourth term as president. He has not announced his candidacy.

On the international stage, Russia's relations with the United States have reached a nadir amid Washington's accusations that Moscow interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Russia remains under sanctions by the United States, the European Union, and other countries over its 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region and its support for separatists in a war that has killed more than 10,000 people in eastern Ukraine.

Russian citizens have used a special website and social media to submit 1.6 million questions and messages for the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on June 14.

In past years questions have ranged from the serious to the superficial and fawning, with participants asking Putin how he stays in "such good athletic condition," urging him to clone himself, or seeking his opinion on the merits of porridge for breakfast.

Peskov denied Russian media reports that moderators and questioners were ensconced at a hotel complex outside of Moscow to "rehearse" the program.

"It is wrong to call this a rehearsal," Peskov said, according to Interfax. "Rehearsals are absolutely impossible here."

"How the program proceeds depends on the president and the hosts," he added.

The nonstate RBK news agency earlier quoted an unidentified questioner as saying participants had been coached not to drink alcohol the day before the show "in order to avoid a hangover" and not to drink too much water before the event, which "might last four or five hours."

Prospective questioners were reportedly rehearsing their questions and being coached on how to dress for the occasion.

Peskov also said that many of the questions submitted concerned problems that should be handled by local and regional authorities.

"Unfortunately, the people still often say that it is sometimes easier for them to get the attention of the president than the leadership of their own regions," Peskov said.

Kremlin critics say one of the main purposes of the Direct Line program is to perpetuate the idea that Putin, who has been in power as president or prime minister since 1999, stands above ineffectual or corrupt officials and is the only person who can ultimately be counted on to address the problems of ordinary Russians.

Putin has been particularly visible in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he gave an exclusive interview to U.S. journalist Megyn Kelly of NBC. On June 12, the U.S. network Showtime began showing a four-hour collection of interviews with Putin by Oscar-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone. Russia's state Channel One television was scheduled to air the programs on June 19-22.

With reporting by RIA Novosti, Interfax, and RBK

