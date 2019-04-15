Redacted Version Of Mueller's Russia Report To Be Released April 18

The U.S. Justice Department says Attorney General William Barr plans to release a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election on April 18.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said on April 15 that the report will be released to both Congress and the public.

She said it will be released on the morning, without specifying a precise time.

Democratic lawmakers have been pressuring Barr to release the nearly 400-page report in its entirety since March 24, when he summarized the findings in a four-page letter to Congress that was made public.

Democrats have said that the summary is not enough and expressed concerns that Barr, recently appointed by Donald Trump, is attempting to cover up negative findings about the president.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Associated Press last week that she was "very concerned" about Barr's handling of the report.

She also accused Barr of doing Trump's political bidding.

"He is not the attorney general of Donald Trump. He is the attorney general of the United States," Pelosi said. "I don't trust Barr. I trust Mueller."

Trump said on April 10 that the investigation into possible links between his campaign team and Russia was an "attempted coup," and "an attempted takedown of a president."

In testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee on April 10, Barr said he thought U.S. intelligence agencies conducted "spying" operations against Trump's 2016 election campaign team.

Barr did not present any evidence to support the spying accusation, which Trump previously made on several occasions.

In later testimony, Barr appeared to backtrack from his statement, saying he wasn't certain that any wrongdoing had occurred.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, Bloomberg Business News, and The New York Times