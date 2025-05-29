RFE/RL Journalist Marks Year Behind Bars In Azerbaijan

Farid Mehralizada, an economist and journalist for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, marked one year in prison on May 30. He was arrested after making public statements criticizing the policies of the Azerbaijani government. State authorities have charged him with smuggling, tax evasion, and forgery, but observers say the case is politically motivated. RFE/RL President Stephen Capus has repeatedly called for Mehralizada's release from imprisonment on "false charges."