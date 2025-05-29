Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Videos

RFE/RL Journalist Marks Year Behind Bars In Azerbaijan

RFE/RL Journalist Marks Year Behind Bars In Azerbaijan RFE/RL Journalist Marks Year Behind Bars In Azerbaijan
Embed
RFE/RL Journalist Marks Year Behind Bars In Azerbaijan

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:14 0:00
Direct link

Farid Mehralizada, an economist and journalist for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, marked one year in prison on May 30. He was arrested after making public statements criticizing the policies of the Azerbaijani government. State authorities have charged him with smuggling, tax evasion, and forgery, but observers say the case is politically motivated. RFE/RL President Stephen Capus has repeatedly called for Mehralizada's release from imprisonment on "false charges."

XS
SM
MD
LG