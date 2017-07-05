Roadside Bomb Kills Six Civilians In Western Afghanistan

Afghan officials say six civilians have been killed by a roadside bomb in the western province of Farah.

Mohammad Naser Mehri, a spokesman for Farah’s provincial governor, said the bomb was detonated in the Momin Abad area of the Shiba Koh district on July 4 as the victims were traveling past in a pickup truck.

Mehri said some of the victims where children.

He said six other people were injured by the bomb blast.

Homemade bombs and mines are the second-leading cause of civilian casualties in Afghanistan.

The Taliban has been placing thousands of improvised explosive devices across the country in an attempt to hinder troop movements.

The devices often hit civilians.

In 2016, homemade bombs killed and injured at least 2,156 men, women, and children in Afghanistan.

With reporting by dpa