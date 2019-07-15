Roadside Bomb Kills 11 'On Way To Shrine' In South Afghanistan

Afghan officials say a roadside bomb has killed at least 11 people, including women and children riding in a truck in the southern province of Kandahar.

One local official suggested all of those killed were from a single family.



Some 35 other civilians were wounded in the explosion, which took place in Khakrez district in the afternoon on July 15, Ahmad Sadeq Essa, a deputy army spokesman in Kandahar, said.



Essa said the wounded were transferred to a medical facility at a nearby military base, while several people in critical condition were taken to hospitals in the provincial capital.



Yousof Younosi, a provincial council member, said all the victims were members of the same family and were on their way to a shrine.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

Younosi blamed Taliban militants, who often use roadside bombs against Afghan security forces and other targets.



According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), explosives such as roadside bombs killed 53 civilians and left 269 others injured in the first three months of this year, marking a 21-percent increase from the same period last year.



The figures do not include casualties from suicide bombings, the report said.

