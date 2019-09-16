Five people were killed when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in Afghanistan's western Farah Province, an Afghan official said on September 16.



Mohibullah Mohib, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says women and children are among the victims. He says the bombing took place on September 15 near the provincial capital of Farah.



No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the Taliban is active in the province and earlier this month it launched an offensive to take the city of Farah. The insurgents briefly seized an army recruitment center and set it ablaze.



Two civilians were killed during the battles. Air strikes were carried out against the Taliban, forcing them out of the city.

Based on reporting by AP and Tolo News