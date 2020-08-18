Rockets Strike Kabul As Afghanistan Marks Independence Anniversary

KABUL -- Multiple rockets struck Afghanistan's capital on August 18 as the country celebrated the 101st anniversary of its independence.

The Interior Ministry said that several rockets were fired from two vehicles in the northern and eastern part of the city. It did not provide further details.

TOLOnews reported that several wounded people were taken to the hospital after at least four rockets hit different parts of the city.

Reuters said the blasts shook the main diplomatic district, which sources were quoted as saying was quickly placed under lockdown as embassy workers took cover.

No group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which took place as the United States is withdrawing troops while trying to usher in peace talks between the Taliban and the Western-backed government in Kabul to end nearly 19 years of war.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said he wasn't aware of the attacks.

The Islamic State extremist group's affiliate that operates in Afghanistan has interrupted national celebrations in the past with rocket fire.

With reporting by dpa, Reuters, AP, and TOLOnews