High Turnout As Romanians Flock To Polls For 'Critical' Presidential Vote

Turnout was high as Romanians flocked to polling stations for the second round of a presidential election run-off that could impact the country's political direction in Europe and its support for Ukraine. The May 18 vote pits ultranationalist candidate George Simion, who has called for an end of support to Ukraine, against centrist Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan. After months of political chaos and controversy, voters told RFE/RL’s Romanian Service they wanted to cast their ballots at a "critical" moment for their country's future.