Prominent Russian Actress, Director Vera Glagoleva Dies At 61

Prominent Russian actress Vera Glagoleva has died at the age of 61, Russian news agencies reported on August 16.

Reports cited friends, relatives, and a Russian screen actors' guild as saying that Glagoleva died at a hospital in the United States.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Glagoleva gained fame in the Soviet Union for her roles in films such as Don't Shoot White Swans (1980) and To Marry The Captain (1985).

She directed six movies and also worked as a producer and screenwriter.

The last film Glagoleva directed was the 2014 drama Two Women, based on a story by Ivan Turgenev and starring British actor Ralph Fiennes.

Based on reporting by RIA, Interfax, and TASS

