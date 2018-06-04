Ahead Of Austria Visit, Putin Denies Russian Plan To Destabilize Europe

Russia has no interest in weakening the European Union, President Vladimir Putin has said ahead of his first trip to an EU country since his recent reelection.

Putin is scheduled to travel to Austria on June 5 for talks expected to focus on Russia's role in the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the EU sanctions against Moscow.

Putin will hold talks in Vienna with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, and with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

"We do not aim to divide the EU," he told Austrian public broadcaster ORF in Moscow in an interview broadcast on June 4.

"The more problems there are in the EU, the bigger our risks and uncertainties," Putin said, adding that the 28-member bloc was Russia's largest trading partner.

Putin denied that Russia is sowing discord by nurturing close ties with European populist movements like the far-right Freedom Party, which is part of the Austrian government.

"On the contrary, we have to expand our cooperation with the EU," Putin told ORF.

Kurz's government has drawn international criticism after it refused to join the tough international response to a nerve-toxin attack in March on a former Russian spy and his daughter in England -- an incident that Britain blames on Russia.

Britain and other Western countries including the United States have expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats -- many of them suspected spies -- over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

Kurz's government has justified its refusal by saying Austria was a "builder of bridges between East and West" and wanted to "keep channels open" to Moscow.

Based on reporting by dpa and Bloomberg