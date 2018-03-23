Putin Urges Unity, Blasts 'Irresponsible Populism' As Officials Declare Him Winner

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked voters for their "unprecedented support" and urged the country to put political differences aside in the name of progress, addressing the country moments after election officials formally declared him the winner of the March 18 presidential election.

The Central Election Commission said on March 23 that Putin won 76.69 percent of the votes in an election that international observers said presenting no real choice due to factors including the longtime leader's domination of the levers of power and state-controlled media.

In his televised address, Putin mixed messages of hope with words of caution, saying that the government will do all it can to improve Russia's lives but that the problems the country and its people face cannot be solved immediately.

He asserted that the Kremlin welcomes criticism but said the country needed unity to overcome "historic challenge" and make a "dash" forward, saying that "the main objective for all political forces and civic groups "must be national interests and the people's welfare."

"I understand that the essence of competition is criticism of the incumbent authorities -- criticism from all sides and always," he said. "Yes, criticism, arguments, discussions are necessary, but there is no place for irresponsible populism."

That sounded like a jab at vehement opponents such as Aleksei Navalny, who was barred from running in the election due to a financial-crimes conviction on charges he contends were fabricated by the Kremlin to blunt his potential to challenge Putin.