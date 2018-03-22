EU Leaders: 'Highly Likely' Russia Is To Blame For Salisbury Attack

European Council President Donald Tusk says EU leaders agreed at a summit in Brussels that Moscow is "highly likely" to be responsible for the poisoning of a Russian former spy in England.

Tusk wrote in a tweet late on March 22 that the leaders of the 28-nation bloc agreed that "there is no other plausible explanation" for the poisoning ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a nerve agent.

The Skripals remain hospitalized and in critical condition after they were found collapsed on a bench in the city of Salisbury on March 4.

Britain accuses Russia of using a military-grade nerve agent known as Novichok against the pair. Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in the attack.

As she arrived for the EU summit earlier on March 22, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the attack was "part of a pattern of Russian aggression against Europe."

She also said that she would tell other EU leaders that they must unite to counter a threat from Russia that "doesn't respect borders."

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin discussed Britain's "unfriendly and provocative" policy toward Russia with its Security Council.