Britain's May To Ask EU Leaders To Jointly Condemn Russia Over Poisonings

British Prime Minister Theresa May will ask other EU leaders on March 22 to join London in condemning Russia for allegedly poisoning ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a deadly nerve agent, media are reporting.

May's request for a strong statement from fellow European Union leaders at a summit in Brussels, while reportedly stopping short of calling for a new round of sanctions against Russia, is expected to meet with some resistance from more Russia-friendly countries within the bloc, media reported, citing senior British officials.

"We're not looking for confrontation or regime change," a senior government official told reporters in London. But Britain wants other EU leaders to acknowledge that "Russia is a strategic enemy, not a strategic partner," the official said.

May has accused Russia of using a military-grade nerve agent known as Novichok against the Skripals in the first known use of such a nerve toxin in Europe since World War II. Britain already has expelled 23 Russian diplomats who it charged were spies and suspended high-level contacts over the incident.

May's office said she will tell her counterparts that "united we will succeed" and that, despite some tensions over Britain's decision to exit the EU, "as a European democracy the U.K. will stand shoulder to shoulder with the EU and with NATO to face these threats together."

Russian Denials

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the Skripal poisonings. In a reciprocal gesture, it has ordered the expulsion of 23 British diplomats and the closure of the British Council in Russia, which promotes cultural ties between the two countries.

On March 21, Moscow held a briefing for foreign envoys during which it suggested that Britain or the United States might have staged the toxin attack. Britain's ambassador in Moscow, Laurie Bristow, boycotted the briefing and accused Russia of spreading "lies & disinformation."

Officials said that May will tell her EU counterparts in Brussels that all Western nations are vulnerable to such attacks from Russia.

"The incident in Salisbury has shown the threat that Russian networks pose to all our national security," the prime minister's spokesman said. "The Russian threat does not respect borders and as such all are at risk."

Greek, Hungarian Reluctance

But May will need to overcome reluctance in the European Union from Greece and Hungary who have closer relations with Russia. Both of these countries, officials said, held back from laying the blame fully on Russia in a special joint statement issued by EU foreign ministers on March 19.

The EU's 28 members can only release a joint statement if there is unanimity.

Britain's allies in Europe hope that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will be more open to their arguments than his foreign minister Nikos Kotzias, who diplomats said refused stronger language linking Moscow to the toxin attack in the earlier statement.

One EU diplomat told the Reuters news agency that British allies at the summit want to "go beyond" the wording of the foreign ministers' statement, which said the European Union takes "extremely seriously the United Kingdom government's assessment that it is highly likely that the Russian Federation is responsible" for the poisonings.

The United States, Germany, and France last week fully backed London's conclusion that Moscow was to blame.

'Solidarity' With U.K.

In a March 21 telephone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, the White House said the two "reiterated their solidarity" with Britain and "agreed on the need to take action to hold Russia accountable."

In Paris, Macron said the Salisbury attack "cannot remain without a response," but did not elaborate.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasized Germany's solidarity with Britain in a speech to lawmakers in Berlin on March 21. She said that "a lot of evidence points to Russia and so transparency from Russia is required to quell the suspicion."

Merkel added: "I would be happy if I didn't have to name Russia here, but we can't disregard evidence because we don't want to name Russia."

Also on March 21, European Council President Donald Tusk, who will chair the Brussels summit, appeared to side with Britain, saying: "It is clear we should improve our preparedness for future attacks."

One senior EU diplomat said that, for some governments, the lack of direct proof from London about Russia's involvement in the poisoning is a problem.

OPCW Probe

While not offering public proof that Russia was behind the attack, Britain has invited the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to join its investigation of the incident. The organization began examining contaminated sites on March 21.

Russian officials have said they will not recognize the results of any investigation by the organization, however, if it does not involve information-sharing with Russia.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who had arrived from Moscow on March 3 to visit her father, were found collapsed on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury the following day. They remain hospitalized and in critical condition.

Skripal is a former Russian military intelligence officer who was convicted of treason in 2006 after a court found that he passed the identities of Russian intelligence agents to Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, MI6.

He was one of four Russian prisoners released in 2010 in exchange for 10 Russian sleeper agents uncovered in the United States in one of the biggest spy swaps since the Cold War.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, AP, and the BBC