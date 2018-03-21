U.K. Ambassador To Skip Russian Briefing About Spy Poisoning

The British ambassador to Moscow will not attend a Russian Foreign Ministry briefing on the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain, an embassy spokesman says.

Amid a standoff between Moscow and London over the poisoning, the Foreign Ministry invited foreign ambassadors to attend a meeting with what it said were arms-control experts on March 21 to discuss British allegations that Moscow was responsible.

"The ambassador will not attend and we are considering whether to send a representative at working level," the embassy spokesman said.

Former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal , 66, and his daughter, Yulia, 33, remain in critical condition after they were found collapsed on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4.

Britain says they were exposed to a Soviet-designed military-grade nerve agent from a series known as Novichok, and blames the Russian state for the attack.

Russia denies involvement. Speaking in Japan on March 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated Russia's complaint that the accusation was premature, saying that the British investigation is not finished.

He also said that Russia wants Britain to tell it where Sergei and Yulia Skripal are currently located.

"Overall there is no doubt that the current British leadership has consciously taken a course to undermine Russian-British relations," Lavrov said at a news conference with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, in Tokyo.

Already severely strained relations between Russia and the West -- particularly Britain -- have been worsened by what officials say was the first-known offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since World War II.

After Russia ignored a demand that it provide an explanation of the poisoning, Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats it says were spies, and they returned to Russia on March 20.

Britain has suspended high-level bilateral contacts with Moscow and announced that British ministers and the royal family will not attend the soccer World Cup in Russia this summer.

Russia has retaliated by ordering the same number of British diplomats to leave Russia, canceling an agreement to reopen the British Consulate in St. Petersburg, and ordering the closure of the British Council -- which promotes cultural ties between the countries -- in Russia.

Skripal is a former Russian military intelligence officer who was convicted of treason in 2006 after a court found that he passed the identities of Russian intelligence agents to Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, MI6.

He was one of four Russian prisoners released in 2010 in exchange for 10 Russian sleeper agents uncovered in the United States, including Anna Chapman, in one of the biggest spy swaps since the Cold War.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP