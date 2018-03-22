Kremlin Calls Johnson Likening Putin To Hitler 'Disgusting'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman says British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's comparison of Russia's hosting of the World Cup with the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany was "disgusting" and "unacceptable."

"This is a completely disgusting statement. It is beneath the foreign minister of the country -- any country," Dmitry Peskov said on March 22. "Without a doubt, it is offensive and unacceptable."

On March 21, Johnson agreed with a British lawmaker who suggested Putin would try to use the soccer tournament to bolster Russia's image, much as Adolf Hitler did with the 1936 Olympics.

"I think the comparison with 1936 is certainly right," Johnson replied, envisaging Putin "glorying in this sporting event."



The exchange came as a committee of British legislators discussed the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter with a nerve toxin in England.

Johnson reiterated Britain’s accusations that Putin's government was behind the attack, saying that the trail of responsibility leads to "those at the top" of the Russian state.

He spoke shortly after Russia again denied involvement and asserted that Britain or the United States could be to blame for the attack, which left Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, in critical condition.

"The idea of Putin handing over the World Cup to the captain of the winning team; the idea of Putin using this as a PR exercise to gloss over the brutal, corrupt regime for which he is responsible; it fills me with horror," Labour MP Ian Austin said.

Johnson replied, "I'm afraid that's completely right, completely right."

"Your characterization of what is going to happen in Moscow in the World Cup, in all the venues -- yes, I think the comparison with 1936 is certainly right," added Johnson, who spoke of Putin "glorying in this sporting event."

Hitler came to power in 1933 and used Berlin's hosting of the 1936 Summer Olympics as part of propaganda for the Nazi regime, which had already brought in rules to ensure all athletics organizations in the country had an “Aryan-only" policy.

Russia's Foreign Ministry had already called Johnson’s comments “unacceptable” and described Johnson as "poisoned with hatred and anger" for Russia.

Johnson said on March 16 that Britain has "nothing against the Russians themselves" and that there should be "no Russophobia as a result of what is happening."

"Our quarrel is with Putin’s Kremlin," he said, adding that it was "overwhelmingly likely" that Putin made the decision "to direct the use of a nerve agent... on the streets of Europe for the first time since the Second World War."

Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter were found collapsed on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4, a day after Yulia Skripal, 33, arrived from Moscow to visit her father.

Britain says they were exposed to a Soviet-designed military-grade nerve agent from a series known as Novichok.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP