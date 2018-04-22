Ahead Of U.S. Visit, Macron Warns Against Being 'Weak' With Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned against showing any weakness toward Vladimir Putin, while insisting he wants to work with the Russian president.

"He's strong and smart. But don't be naive. He's obsessed by interference in our democracies," Macron said in an interview ahead of a three-day state visit to the United States starting on April 22.

“That’s why I do believe that we should never be weak with President Putin. When you are weak, he uses it,” he told Fox News.

Macron added that the Russian leader "made a lot of fake news. He has a very strong propaganda, and he intervenes everywhere around Europe and the U.S. to fragilize our democracies. Because he thinks it's good for his country."

U.S. intelligence officials concluded last January that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an "influence campaign" targeting the 2016 election, aiming to undermine confidence in U.S. democracy, tarnish the reputation of Democrat Hillary Clinton, and help Republican Donald Trump. Russia denies it interfered, despite substantial evidence.

Officials in Europe have also concluded that Russia attempted to meddle in elections there, including in France.

Macron described Putin as "a very strong man" and "a strong president" who "wants a great Russia."

"He is extremely tough with minorities and his opponents, with an idea of democracy which is not mine," the French president said

"I respect him. I know him. I'm lucid. I want to work with him, knowing everything about that," he added.

Relations with Russia will be one of the issues topping the agenda next week as Macron is hosted by President Trump.

Macron's comments also came as foreign ministers of the Group of Seven industrialized states gathered in Toronto, Canada, to seek a common front against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, its support for President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian conflict, and the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain last month.

Britain blames Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal with a nerve agent -- a charge that Moscow denies.

Along with the United States and France, the G7 also includes Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan.

With reporting by AFP