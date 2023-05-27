Russia Launches Fresh Attacks, Air Strikes On Bakhmut, Kharkiv

Russia pounded the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the epicenter of the war in Donetsk, and its surroundings with air strikes, Ukraine's military said on May 27, as fighting continued for control of the city.

Two people were killed and five others were wounded by Russian shelling in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk over the past 24 hours, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on May 27.

One person was killed in Chasovoyarsk and one in Vasyukyvka, Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram. He said that over the past day, the city of Vuhledar, in southern Donetsk, was shelled 30 times and was targeted by two air strikes.

A missile strike also hit a village in the eastern Kharkiv region overnight, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on May 27, adding that the missile caused some material damage but no victims.

Ukrainian forces repelled 25 Russian assaults on their positions in eastern Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily report.

The heaviest fighting is still taking place on the Lyman-Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military said, again contradicting Moscow's assertion that it had captured Bakhmut, which has been the epicenter of a monthslong battle for control of the Donbas.

Fighting has been under way also around Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, where Russian forces are attempting to consolidate their tactical position, the Ukrainian military said.

Russian troops also employed several air strikes on Avdiyiyvka, Bilohorivka, and Vuhledar, it said.



The latest fighting comes after at least two people were killed and dozens were wounded by a heavy series of Russian missiles and drones on several Ukrainian regions and the capital, Kyiv, on May 26.

Two people were killed and 25 others were wounded, including two children, when a medical facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro was hit in the attack described by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as "another crime against humanity."



Zelenskiy said the buildings housed a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic in the city.

In Kyiv, most of the incoming missiles and drones were downed by Ukrainian air defenses, the military and regional officials said.



Damage caused by falling debris was reported in Kyiv's Obolon and Shevchenkivskiy districts, said Serhiy Popko, head of the capital's military administration.

WATCH: Civilians caught near the front line in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region continue to be evacuated. Serhiy Siryak and his wife, Tamara, from the town of Stepnohirsk, finally decided to leave when their house was destroyed by Russian shelling.

It was the 13th such attack on the Ukrainian capital this month.



In Russia, the governor of the Belgorod region that borders Ukraine claimed the Ukrainian military was behind dozens of artillery and drone attacks across the border area, but he said no casualties had been reported.

And officials in Krasnodar in southern Russia said two drones damaged buildings in the city central, although no casualties were reported.

Kyiv, as usual, did not comment on the action inside Russia.



On the diplomatic front, Kyiv’s agenda is now dominated by efforts to speed up the delivery of promised F-16 fighter jets, which are more sophisticated than the Soviet-made warplanes now part of its arsenal.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry on May 26 announced that, according to its calculations, it would take almost 50 F-16s aircraft to secure the country's airspace.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters