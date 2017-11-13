Archbishop Of Canterbury To Meet With Russian Patriarch

The spiritual head of the Anglican Church will meet in Moscow this month with Russian Patriarch Kirill, the Russian Orthodox Church has said.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will be in Moscow from November 20 to November 22, the Moscow patriarch's office said on November 13.

The planned meeting will be the first ever for the heads of the two churches.

The archbishop will be in Moscow to inaugurate a new head of the Anglican Church's St. Andrew's Parish in the Russian capital.

